1999 Lund Boat Co 1800

$29,800

$29,800

Auto Show Sales & Finance

1999 Lund Boat Co 1800

1999 Lund Boat Co 1800

Fisherman w/ 2013 150HP Merc Motor & Trailer!

1999 Lund Boat Co 1800

Fisherman w/ 2013 150HP Merc Motor & Trailer!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$29,800

Used
  • Listing ID: 8619374
  • Stock #: TR7313
  • VIN: 1MDBK5R14XA038270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # TR7313
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*** COMING SOON ON CONSIGNMENT! *** LOW HOUR 2013 MERC 150 HORSEPOWER OUTBOARD!! *** Mounted to a '99 Lund 1800 Fisherman, Shorelander trailer included. Perfect boat for fishing or just soaking up some summer rays on the water. Stereo included, as well as some first-time boat owner accessories. Consignor states low hours on motor. Vinyls and carpets are in excellent condition for this vintage of boat, as-is storage top. Financing and Extended Warranty available, pictures coming soon!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

In addition to this used 1999 Lund 1800 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

