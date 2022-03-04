1999 Lund Boat Co 1800

$29,800 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619374

8619374 Stock #: TR7313

TR7313 VIN: 1MDBK5R14XA038270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Fuel Type Gasoline

Stock # TR7313

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.