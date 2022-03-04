$29,800+ tax & licensing
1999 Lund Boat Co 1800
Fisherman w/ 2013 150HP Merc Motor & Trailer!
Used
- Listing ID: 8619374
- Stock #: TR7313
- VIN: 1MDBK5R14XA038270
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # TR7313
- Mileage 0 KM
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
In addition to this used 1999 Lund 1800 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
