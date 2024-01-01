$12,986+ tax & licensing
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT 4x4
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT 4x4
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
$12,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 301,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COME AND CHECK OUT THIS EXTRA CLEAN RUST FREE 2500 SILVERADO!! EXTREMLY HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION!! 6.0 V8 4X4 NICELY EQUIPPED BUCKETS AND CONSOLE! DUAL POWER SEATS!! NEXT TO NEW TIRES! READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!! HWY KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOU FOR $12,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE ! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
Call Dealer
204-941-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-941-9080