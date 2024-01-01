2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
<p>COME AND CHECK OUT THIS EXTRA CLEAN RUST FREE 2500 SILVERADO!! EXTREMLY HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION!! 6.0 V8 4X4 NICELY EQUIPPED BUCKETS AND CONSOLE! DUAL POWER SEATS!! NEXT TO NEW TIRES! READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!! HWY KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOU FOR $12,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE ! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194</p>

301,000 KM

$12,986

LT 4x4

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$12,986

301,000KM
Used
VIN 1GCGK29U2YE355776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 301,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

