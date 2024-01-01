$CALL+ tax & licensing
2000 Dodge Durango
4DR 4WD
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10867.0
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Super Clean B.C. vehicle. This 2000 Durango SLT features a powerful Magnum 5.9 Litre V8, Its a piece of performance history, Virtually rust free exterior with nice paint, Factory Alloys, Dark Graphite Leather interior, Third Row seating, Ice Cold air, selectable 4 wheel drive, Drives great!, Power seat, Cruise Control Power windows locks, Just safetied and serviced. Carfax report available. A unique vehicle Priced Right at Only $8,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
204-488-3793