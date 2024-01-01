Menu
Rare Super Clean B.C. vehicle. This 2000 Durango SLT features a powerful Magnum 5.9 Litre V8, Its a piece of performance history, Virtually rust free exterior with nice paint, Factory Alloys, Dark Graphite Leather interior, Third Row seating, Ice Cold air, selectable 4 wheel drive, Drives great!, Power seat, Cruise Control Power windows locks,  Just safetied and serviced.   Carfax report available. A unique vehicle  Priced Right at Only $8,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

2000 Dodge Durango

219,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2000 Dodge Durango

4DR 4WD

2000 Dodge Durango

4DR 4WD

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1B4HS28Z2YF247621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10867.0
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2000 Dodge Durango