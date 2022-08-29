Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Toyota Camry

0 KM

Details Description Features

$9,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2000 Toyota Camry

2000 Toyota Camry

XLE, AMAZING CONDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Toyota Camry

XLE, AMAZING CONDITION

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 9102520
  2. 9102520
  3. 9102520
  4. 9102520
  5. 9102520
  6. 9102520
  7. 9102520
  8. 9102520
  9. 9102520
  10. 9102520
  11. 9102520
  12. 9102520
  13. 9102520
  14. 9102520
Contact Seller

$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9102520
  • VIN: jt2bf22k8y0269997

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! ANOTHER RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!! A TRUE JAPANESE CAR!! BUILT IN JAPAN!! FULLY LOADED XLE MODEL V6 LEATHER SNROOF!! ALLOYS!! ONLY 191 000KMS! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE! VIEW @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

2019 Ford Ranger FX4...
 43,000 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2000 Toyota Camry XL...
 0 KM
$9,986 + tax & lic
2005 Chrysler 300 300C
 155,000 KM
$10,986 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory