2000 Toyota Camry
XLE, AMAZING CONDITION
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
Used
- Listing ID: 9102520
- VIN: jt2bf22k8y0269997
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS CAR MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! ANOTHER RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!! A TRUE JAPANESE CAR!! BUILT IN JAPAN!! FULLY LOADED XLE MODEL V6 LEATHER SNROOF!! ALLOYS!! ONLY 191 000KMS! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE! VIEW @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3