2001 Honda CR-V

184,000 KM

Details Description

$9,986

+ tax & licensing
$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2001 Honda CR-V

2001 Honda CR-V

EX

2001 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10606539
  • VIN: jhlrd17641s006033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING CONDITION!! ORIGINALLY FROM THE USA! IMPORTED TO CANADA IN 2005 AND SPENT ITS LIFE IN BC TILL NOW!! ZERO SALT = ZERO RUST!! VERY HARD TO FIND THESE OLDER HONDA VEHICLES! RUNS AND DRIVES AMAZING!! TRUE IMPORT !! BUILT IN JAPAN !! SUPER ECONOMICAL 5 SPEED MANUAL 4WD! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! WINTER READY FOR YOU!! ON SALE NOW FOR $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

