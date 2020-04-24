Menu
2001 Jaguar XJ

Supercharged

2001 Jaguar XJ

Supercharged

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$6,986

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933524
  • VIN: SAJFA15B91MF31610
Exterior Colour
Platinum (Silver)
Interior Colour
Oatmeal ()
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

THIS CAR IS A MUST SEE!! BC CAR!! NO RUST!! ONLY 173000KMS !! VERY LOW FOR A 2001! AWESOME SUNDAY CRUISER!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! BUY THIS LUXURY SEDAN FOR ONLY $6,986 PLUS PST AND GST!! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
Convenience
  • Exterior temperature indicator
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
  • Driver & front passenger front airbags
  • 3-point rear safety belts
Exterior
  • Front/rear fog lamps
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/one-touch down
Additional Features
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Driver & front passenger side airbags
  • One-touch pwr tilt/slide sunroof
  • Pwr heated body-colour door mirrors
  • Chrome "leaper" hood ornament
  • Carpeted footwell rugs
  • Retractable cup holders
  • Cellular phone pre-wiring
  • Door-mounted curb illumination lamps
  • Rear seat cigar lighter
  • Reverse park control (Provides an audible warning to the driver of the distance to an obstacle behind the vehicle)
  • Illuminated sun visors w/map lights
  • Body-colour bumpers/protective side mouldings
  • Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wiper
  • Multi-adjustable pwr front bucket seats w/lumbar support
  • Heated front/rear seats
  • Integrated 4-channel garage door/entry gate opener
  • Automatic climate control heating/air conditioning
  • Electrically heated front/rear window
  • Child seat safety belt locking/tether anchorage
  • Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
  • 3-position memory w/personalized remote activation-inc: door mirrors, driver seat, steering column position
  • 87.4 litre fuel tank
  • Fully independent rear suspension w/driveshafts acting as upper links, coil springs, anti-lift/anti-squat geometry
  • 3-point front safety belts w/height-adjustable upper anchorages, pretensioners
  • Electronic 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, normal & sport shift modes
  • Connolly leather-trimmed interior
  • 320-watt Alpine amplifier, 6-disc CD changer, 7 Alpine upgraded speakers, Digital sound processing (DSP)
  • Burl walnut trim-inc: gearshift knob, steering wheel
  • 113" wheelbase
  • 18" x 8" Asteroid-style alloy wheels
  • 4.0L (244) DOHC SPFI 32-valve supercharged & intercooled aluminum alloy V8 engine
  • Aluminum alloy spare wheel w/full size tire
  • Fully independent front suspension w/twin wishbones, coil springs, anti-roll bar, anti-dive geometry
  • P255/40ZR18 SBR Pirelli P Zero performance tires
  • Speed-proportional, variable ratio pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Sport-tuned shocks/springs

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

