2001 Jaguar XJ

- Powertrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Convenience
- Exterior temperature indicator
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Safety
- Driver & front passenger front airbags
- 3-point rear safety belts
- Exterior
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/one-touch down
- Additional Features
- Energy absorbing steering column
- Driver & front passenger side airbags
- One-touch pwr tilt/slide sunroof
- Pwr heated body-colour door mirrors
- Chrome "leaper" hood ornament
- Carpeted footwell rugs
- Retractable cup holders
- Cellular phone pre-wiring
- Door-mounted curb illumination lamps
- Rear seat cigar lighter
- Reverse park control (Provides an audible warning to the driver of the distance to an obstacle behind the vehicle)
- Illuminated sun visors w/map lights
- Body-colour bumpers/protective side mouldings
- Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wiper
- Multi-adjustable pwr front bucket seats w/lumbar support
- Heated front/rear seats
- Integrated 4-channel garage door/entry gate opener
- Automatic climate control heating/air conditioning
- Electrically heated front/rear window
- Child seat safety belt locking/tether anchorage
- Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
- 3-position memory w/personalized remote activation-inc: door mirrors, driver seat, steering column position
- 87.4 litre fuel tank
- Fully independent rear suspension w/driveshafts acting as upper links, coil springs, anti-lift/anti-squat geometry
- 3-point front safety belts w/height-adjustable upper anchorages, pretensioners
- Electronic 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, normal & sport shift modes
- Connolly leather-trimmed interior
- 320-watt Alpine amplifier, 6-disc CD changer, 7 Alpine upgraded speakers, Digital sound processing (DSP)
- Burl walnut trim-inc: gearshift knob, steering wheel
- 113" wheelbase
- 18" x 8" Asteroid-style alloy wheels
- 4.0L (244) DOHC SPFI 32-valve supercharged & intercooled aluminum alloy V8 engine
- Aluminum alloy spare wheel w/full size tire
- Fully independent front suspension w/twin wishbones, coil springs, anti-roll bar, anti-dive geometry
- P255/40ZR18 SBR Pirelli P Zero performance tires
- Speed-proportional, variable ratio pwr rack & pinion steering
- Sport-tuned shocks/springs
