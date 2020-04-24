2001 Jaguar XJ

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Convenience Exterior temperature indicator

Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Driver & front passenger front airbags

3-point rear safety belts Exterior Front/rear fog lamps Power Options Pwr windows w/one-touch down

Additional Features Energy absorbing steering column

Driver & front passenger side airbags

One-touch pwr tilt/slide sunroof

Pwr heated body-colour door mirrors

Chrome "leaper" hood ornament

Carpeted footwell rugs

Retractable cup holders

Cellular phone pre-wiring

Door-mounted curb illumination lamps

Rear seat cigar lighter

Reverse park control (Provides an audible warning to the driver of the distance to an obstacle behind the vehicle)

Illuminated sun visors w/map lights

Body-colour bumpers/protective side mouldings

Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wiper

Multi-adjustable pwr front bucket seats w/lumbar support

Heated front/rear seats

Integrated 4-channel garage door/entry gate opener

Automatic climate control heating/air conditioning

Electrically heated front/rear window

Child seat safety belt locking/tether anchorage

Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes

3-position memory w/personalized remote activation-inc: door mirrors, driver seat, steering column position

87.4 litre fuel tank

Fully independent rear suspension w/driveshafts acting as upper links, coil springs, anti-lift/anti-squat geometry

3-point front safety belts w/height-adjustable upper anchorages, pretensioners

Electronic 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, normal & sport shift modes

Connolly leather-trimmed interior

320-watt Alpine amplifier, 6-disc CD changer, 7 Alpine upgraded speakers, Digital sound processing (DSP)

Burl walnut trim-inc: gearshift knob, steering wheel

113" wheelbase

18" x 8" Asteroid-style alloy wheels

4.0L (244) DOHC SPFI 32-valve supercharged & intercooled aluminum alloy V8 engine

Aluminum alloy spare wheel w/full size tire

Fully independent front suspension w/twin wishbones, coil springs, anti-roll bar, anti-dive geometry

P255/40ZR18 SBR Pirelli P Zero performance tires

Speed-proportional, variable ratio pwr rack & pinion steering

Sport-tuned shocks/springs

