2001 Nissan Pathfinder

140,352 KM

$2,750

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

XE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8904736
  • VIN: JN8DR07Y21W505057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Ebony]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

AS-TRADED You Fix, You SAVE! We have a super picky shop and we recondition all our retail vehicles above the provincial standards. We pride ourselves on trying to save people money so weve made the decision to sell this vehicle AS-TRADED to someone in our community rather than at the dealer auctions. Are you or do you know someone that can do mechanical work cheap? This is an opportunity for you to have it fixed yourself and SAVE BIG. This vehicle is being sold AS-IS with NO safety. Original Factory Options Include: Cruise Control, 4WD, Automatic, Alloy Wheels, We LOVE Trade-Ins!, Connect with us on Facebook Messenger 24/7 https://m.me/ridetime!, FREE CarFax History Report on ALL Vehicles!, Text Us 24/7 at 204-400-1965, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Power windows, Rear window defroster. 2001 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC Super Black Clearcoat WHY BUY FROM RIDE TIME? BEST PRICES GUARANTEED: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price all of our inventory. Our inventory is always priced below market value ensuring our customers get an amazing deal. You can keep your hard-earned cash, but still, get a fantastic deal on an used car. FAIR TRADE-INS WITH NO RUNAROUND: We don't believe in messing around when it comes to vehicle pricing. We will always properly price your trade-in, using industry-standard metrics and benchmarks. In fact, we are so confident that we price your car properly that we will buy it from you regardless of whether or not you purchase a vehicle from us! NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: When our company was founded back in 2007, we wanted to focus on caring for our customers and fulfilling their needs not our bottom line. That's why none of our sale staff are paid on commission. Our sales staff works as a team and we take care of you from the time you step into our door, to the moment you drive off in your car. With no finance department selling items you don't need, or pushy sales staff, you can be sure you'll get great service. EXTRA BONUSES: On top of all of our other offerings, we have a number of great additional benefits! You also will be enrolled in our referral program. Earn $300 every time you refer anyone who buys a vehicle from us! Finally, we offer to ship to customers all over the world no country is off limits! And we offer free airport pick-up to customers who fly into Winnipeg to buy their vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Mud Flaps
HID Headlights
full size spare tire
Power Rear Window
CD Player
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Power Driver Seat
Rear Floor Mats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cloth Upholstery
Hard Top
AUDIO PACKAGE
USB port
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Owner Manual
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Power Rear Side Windows
Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
OEM Wheels
Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
Front-Mud and Snow Tires

