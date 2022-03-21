$2,750+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161
2001 Nissan Pathfinder
XE
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$2,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8904736
- Stock #: 22041A
- VIN: JN8DR07Y21W505057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Ebony]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22041A
- Mileage 140,352 KM
Vehicle Description
AS-TRADED You Fix, You SAVE! We have a super picky shop and we recondition all our retail vehicles above the provincial standards. We pride ourselves on trying to save people money so weve made the decision to sell this vehicle AS-TRADED to someone in our community rather than at the dealer auctions. Are you or do you know someone that can do mechanical work cheap? This is an opportunity for you to have it fixed yourself and SAVE BIG. This vehicle is being sold AS-IS with NO safety. Original Factory Options Include: Cruise Control, 4WD, Automatic, Alloy Wheels, We LOVE Trade-Ins!, Connect with us on Facebook Messenger 24/7 https://m.me/ridetime!, FREE CarFax History Report on ALL Vehicles!, Text Us 24/7 at 204-400-1965, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Power windows, Rear window defroster. 2001 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC Super Black Clearcoat WHY BUY FROM RIDE TIME? BEST PRICES GUARANTEED: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price all of our inventory. Our inventory is always priced below market value ensuring our customers get an amazing deal. You can keep your hard-earned cash, but still, get a fantastic deal on an used car. FAIR TRADE-INS WITH NO RUNAROUND: We don't believe in messing around when it comes to vehicle pricing. We will always properly price your trade-in, using industry-standard metrics and benchmarks. In fact, we are so confident that we price your car properly that we will buy it from you regardless of whether or not you purchase a vehicle from us! NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: When our company was founded back in 2007, we wanted to focus on caring for our customers and fulfilling their needs not our bottom line. That's why none of our sale staff are paid on commission. Our sales staff works as a team and we take care of you from the time you step into our door, to the moment you drive off in your car. With no finance department selling items you don't need, or pushy sales staff, you can be sure you'll get great service. EXTRA BONUSES: On top of all of our other offerings, we have a number of great additional benefits! You also will be enrolled in our referral program. Earn $300 every time you refer anyone who buys a vehicle from us! Finally, we offer to ship to customers all over the world no country is off limits! And we offer free airport pick-up to customers who fly into Winnipeg to buy their vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.