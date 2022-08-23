$7,995+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier
4dr Auto - A/C/**Low KMS**
Location
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
204-261-1847
45,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8982757
- Stock #: 5424
- VIN: 1G1JC524327377353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Rare Find with Only 45,000 Km, 4 Cyl, 4 Door, Auto, A/C, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Fresh Safety, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Block Heater
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
