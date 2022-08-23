Menu
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier

45,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

4dr Auto - A/C/**Low KMS**

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 5424
  VIN: 1G1JC524327377353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5424
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Find with Only 45,000 Km, 4 Cyl, 4 Door, Auto, A/C, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Fresh Safety, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Block Heater
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

