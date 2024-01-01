$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Venture
LS
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,317KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GNDU23E92D108466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 195,317 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Quads / Captains
3rd Row Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
2002 Chevrolet Venture