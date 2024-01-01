Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>GO TOPLESS THIS SUMMER!! SUPER CLEAN 2002 FORD MUSTANG GT! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!! ONLY 145 000KMS!! VERY LOW FOR THE YEAR!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194</p>

2002 Ford Mustang

145,000 KM

Details Description

$14,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2002 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 11496293
  2. 11496293
  3. 11496293
  4. 11496293
  5. 11496293
  6. 11496293
  7. 11496293
  8. 11496293
  9. 11496293
  10. 11496293
Contact Seller

$14,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
VIN 1fafp45x12f180288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GO TOPLESS THIS SUMMER!! SUPER CLEAN 2002 FORD MUSTANG GT! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!! ONLY 145 000KMS!! VERY LOW FOR THE YEAR!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Used 1996 Ford Escort GT EXTRA CLEAN RUST FREE VANCOUVER ISLAND CAR!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
1996 Ford Escort GT EXTRA CLEAN RUST FREE VANCOUVER ISLAND CAR!! 195,000 KM $8,986 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2002 Ford Mustang GT 145,000 KM $14,986 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Buick Allure CXL AMAZING CONDITION!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2006 Buick Allure CXL AMAZING CONDITION!! 0 $11,986 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2002 Ford Mustang