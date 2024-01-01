$14,986+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Mustang
GT
2002 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
$14,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GO TOPLESS THIS SUMMER!! SUPER CLEAN 2002 FORD MUSTANG GT! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!! ONLY 145 000KMS!! VERY LOW FOR THE YEAR!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
Call Dealer
204-941-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-941-9080