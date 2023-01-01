2002 Ford Thunderbird

$20,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 8 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10465533

10465533 Stock #: C7700

C7700 VIN: 1FAHP60A22Y121522

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # C7700

Mileage 72,887 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.