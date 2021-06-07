Menu
2002 Honda CR-V

107,650 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD

2002 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7188320
  • Stock #: 07824
  • VIN: jhlrd788x2c812392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07824
  • Mileage 107,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Honda CR-V EX 4WD with Low, low km's. This is one of the nicest older SUV that I have seen in a long time. Only 107,650 km's.

It has been cared for and it shows. Loaded with auto trans, power windows and locks, keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels, etc.

You are buying km's here and these years of Honda's are often seen with 400Km plus.

New Safety. New front and rear brake pads, ball joint, etc.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
CD Player
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

