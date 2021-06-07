2002 Honda CR-V

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 6 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7188320

7188320 Stock #: 07824

07824 VIN: jhlrd788x2c812392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 07824

Mileage 107,650 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Cassette AM/FM Stereo Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.