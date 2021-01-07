2002 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

