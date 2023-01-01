$11,986+ tax & licensing
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
$11,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! CLEANER THEN MOST 3 OR 4 YEAR OLD GRAND CHEROKEES!! ZERO RUST!! NOT PATCHED UP !! ORIGINAL BC FIND! NICELY EQUIPPED LARADO WITH A REASONABLE 191 000KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! BRAND NEW TIRES!! THIS 4X4 SUV IS WINTER READY!! ON SALE NOW FOR ONLY $11,986 PLUS PST AND GST! VARIOUS WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-941-9080