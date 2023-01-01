Menu
MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! CLEANER THEN MOST 3 OR 4 YEAR OLD GRAND CHEROKEES!! ZERO RUST!! NOT PATCHED UP !! ORIGINAL BC FIND! NICELY EQUIPPED LARADO WITH A REASONABLE 191 000KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! BRAND NEW TIRES!! THIS 4X4 SUV IS WINTER READY!! ON SALE NOW FOR ONLY $11,986 PLUS PST AND GST! VARIOUS WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

191,000 KM

Details Description

$11,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$11,986

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
VIN 1j4gw48s02c297499

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! CLEANER THEN MOST 3 OR 4 YEAR OLD GRAND CHEROKEES!! ZERO RUST!! NOT PATCHED UP !! ORIGINAL BC FIND! NICELY EQUIPPED LARADO WITH A REASONABLE 191 000KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! BRAND NEW TIRES!! THIS 4X4 SUV IS WINTER READY!! ON SALE NOW FOR ONLY $11,986 PLUS PST AND GST! VARIOUS WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$11,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee