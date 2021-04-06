Menu
2002 Lexus ES 300

118,900 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2002 Lexus ES 300

2002 Lexus ES 300

Low KM! Super Clean Luxury Car!

2002 Lexus ES 300

Low KM! Super Clean Luxury Car!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

118,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6832376
  VIN: jthbf30g825003058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Low KM Sedan! Safetied, 118,900km! Well Equipped! Known LEXUS comfort & Reliability! Very Economical Midsize Sedan! Clean Title. Front Wheel Drive with Powerful but economical 3.0L 6 cylinder engine paired to a Automatic Transmission! Great ride! It is very well maintained, fresh oil change, service and safetyready for its new owner, Efficient daily driver, 118,050km, features include ..., am/fm cd changer, Power windows, locks & mirrors, 2 sets of keys,... Come down and take this great driving car for a test drive. Drives like New! Great condition ...Very fairly priced at $6950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees!

Give us a call or send us an email to set up a test drive appointment today. Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles.

So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????
* 34 years in business with the same ownership
* All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff
* The industry leading car proof history report comes with all of our vehicles.
* Our no pressure sales staff
* Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business
* Warranties available are available on all vehicles
* an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau
* Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.
While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....
Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, we have a A+ ratiing with the Better Business Bureau and are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.
Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Apply for financing at WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM
Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

