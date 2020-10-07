Menu
2002 Toyota Camry

176,521 KM

Details Description

$3,968

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

LE AS-IS WHOLESALE DIRECT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

176,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5990133
  • Stock #: F3MXWV
  • VIN: JTDBE32K020022254

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 176,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be delivered via alternative transport. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

