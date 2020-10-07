Menu
2002 Toyota Camry

204,575 KM

Details

$2,805

+ tax & licensing
$2,805

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

LE AS-IS WHOLESALE DIRECT

2002 Toyota Camry

LE AS-IS WHOLESALE DIRECT

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$2,805

+ taxes & licensing

204,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6054474
  Stock #: F3KFRM
  VIN: JTDBE32KX20054158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Stone
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KFRM
  • Mileage 204,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

