2002 Toyota Tacoma

234,530 KM

Details Description Features

$7,858

+ tax & licensing
$7,858

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

XtraCab V6 Manual 4WD AS Traded*4X4 6 Cylinder*

XtraCab V6 Manual 4WD AS Traded*4X4 6 Cylinder*

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6127590
Sale Price

234,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6127590
  • Stock #: F3N9NV
  • VIN: 5TEWN72N62Z073566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 234,530 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Floor mats
Power Outlet
cassette player
Sliding Rear Window
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
On/Off Road Front Tire
On/Off Road Rear Tire

