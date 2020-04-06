2003 Acura MDX

Safety Fog Lamps

Child-proof rear door locks Windows Rear Window Defroster

Rear Privacy Glass

Pwr sliding moonroof w/privacy glass Trim Body-colour front/rear bumpers

Leather-wrapped shift knob Convenience Carpeted floor mats

Centre console w/storage Exterior Roof rack w/crossbars Comfort Front/rear synchronized automatic climate control w/Micron air filtration system

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Front/rear splash guards

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Variable pwr rack & pinion steering

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Trailer hitch pre-wire

Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags

Overhead map light

Child Safety Seat Anchors (LATCH)

Heat-absorbing green tinted glass

Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers w/rain sensors

Rear intermittent wiper w/washer jet

Front & 2nd row leather interior

1st/2nd/3rd row cup holders

Wood-print trim

Rear accessory socket

Front seat belt pretensioners/adjustable anchors

HomeLink universal trasmitter

Roof-mounted flexible antenna

Overhead sunglasses box

Auto on/off headlight

Body-colour dual heated pwr exterior mirrors w/passenger-side tilt down when in reverse

60/40 2nd row split seats w/headrests (3 passenger)

50/50 3rd row split-folding seats w/headrests (2 passenger)

Driver & front passenger side airbags w/passenger-side position sensor

3.5L SOHC 24-valve V6 VTEC engine

4-wheel independent suspension w/front/rear stabilizer bars (multi-link rear)

72.7 litre fuel tank

Electronic direct ignition

Driver/front passenger 8-way pwr heated bucket seats w/driver-side adjustable lumbar support, 2-position memory control

17" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels

4-wheel drive w/Variable Torque Management System (VTM-4)

4-wheel pwr disc brakes (vented front)

All-position 3-point seat belts w/passenger-side Automatic Locking Retractor (ALR), drivers Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR)

Twin tube gas shock absorbers

AM/FM stereo w/cassette/in-dash 6-disc CD changer-inc: (8) speakers, anti- theft feature, Bose sound system

Instrumentation-inc: trip computer, compass, fuel gauge, exterior temp gauge, fuel calculator

Pwr window w/driver-side one-touch up/down, illuminated window controls

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control system

P235/65R17 all-season SBR tires

