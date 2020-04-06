Menu
2003 Acura MDX

2003 Acura MDX

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$8,986

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856430
  • VIN: 2HNYD18673H002358
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

SUPER CLEAN!! MUST BEE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! COMPLETLY RUST FREE!! HARD TO FIND CLEAN OLDER IMPORTS!! ONLY 178 000KMS!! LOW FOR THE YEAR!! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child-proof rear door locks
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Rear Privacy Glass
  • Pwr sliding moonroof w/privacy glass
Trim
  • Body-colour front/rear bumpers
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Convenience
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Centre console w/storage
Exterior
  • Roof rack w/crossbars
Comfort
  • Front/rear synchronized automatic climate control w/Micron air filtration system
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Front/rear splash guards
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Trailer hitch pre-wire
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags
  • Overhead map light
  • Child Safety Seat Anchors (LATCH)
  • Heat-absorbing green tinted glass
  • Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers w/rain sensors
  • Rear intermittent wiper w/washer jet
  • Front & 2nd row leather interior
  • 1st/2nd/3rd row cup holders
  • Wood-print trim
  • Rear accessory socket
  • Front seat belt pretensioners/adjustable anchors
  • HomeLink universal trasmitter
  • Roof-mounted flexible antenna
  • Overhead sunglasses box
  • Auto on/off headlight
  • Body-colour dual heated pwr exterior mirrors w/passenger-side tilt down when in reverse
  • 60/40 2nd row split seats w/headrests (3 passenger)
  • 50/50 3rd row split-folding seats w/headrests (2 passenger)
  • Driver & front passenger side airbags w/passenger-side position sensor
  • 3.5L SOHC 24-valve V6 VTEC engine
  • 4-wheel independent suspension w/front/rear stabilizer bars (multi-link rear)
  • 72.7 litre fuel tank
  • Electronic direct ignition
  • Driver/front passenger 8-way pwr heated bucket seats w/driver-side adjustable lumbar support, 2-position memory control
  • 17" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels
  • 4-wheel drive w/Variable Torque Management System (VTM-4)
  • 4-wheel pwr disc brakes (vented front)
  • All-position 3-point seat belts w/passenger-side Automatic Locking Retractor (ALR), drivers Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR)
  • Twin tube gas shock absorbers
  • AM/FM stereo w/cassette/in-dash 6-disc CD changer-inc: (8) speakers, anti- theft feature, Bose sound system
  • Instrumentation-inc: trip computer, compass, fuel gauge, exterior temp gauge, fuel calculator
  • Pwr window w/driver-side one-touch up/down, illuminated window controls
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control system
  • P235/65R17 all-season SBR tires

