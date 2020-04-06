2003 Acura MDX

- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Pwr sliding moonroof w/privacy glass
- Trim
- Body-colour front/rear bumpers
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Convenience
- Carpeted floor mats
- Centre console w/storage
- Exterior
- Comfort
- Front/rear synchronized automatic climate control w/Micron air filtration system
- Additional Features
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Front/rear splash guards
- Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
- Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Trailer hitch pre-wire
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags
- Overhead map light
- Child Safety Seat Anchors (LATCH)
- Heat-absorbing green tinted glass
- Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers w/rain sensors
- Rear intermittent wiper w/washer jet
- Front & 2nd row leather interior
- 1st/2nd/3rd row cup holders
- Wood-print trim
- Rear accessory socket
- Front seat belt pretensioners/adjustable anchors
- HomeLink universal trasmitter
- Roof-mounted flexible antenna
- Overhead sunglasses box
- Auto on/off headlight
- Body-colour dual heated pwr exterior mirrors w/passenger-side tilt down when in reverse
- 60/40 2nd row split seats w/headrests (3 passenger)
- 50/50 3rd row split-folding seats w/headrests (2 passenger)
- Driver & front passenger side airbags w/passenger-side position sensor
- 3.5L SOHC 24-valve V6 VTEC engine
- 4-wheel independent suspension w/front/rear stabilizer bars (multi-link rear)
- 72.7 litre fuel tank
- Electronic direct ignition
- Driver/front passenger 8-way pwr heated bucket seats w/driver-side adjustable lumbar support, 2-position memory control
- 17" x 6.5" aluminum alloy wheels
- 4-wheel drive w/Variable Torque Management System (VTM-4)
- 4-wheel pwr disc brakes (vented front)
- All-position 3-point seat belts w/passenger-side Automatic Locking Retractor (ALR), drivers Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR)
- Twin tube gas shock absorbers
- AM/FM stereo w/cassette/in-dash 6-disc CD changer-inc: (8) speakers, anti- theft feature, Bose sound system
- Instrumentation-inc: trip computer, compass, fuel gauge, exterior temp gauge, fuel calculator
- Pwr window w/driver-side one-touch up/down, illuminated window controls
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control system
- P235/65R17 all-season SBR tires
