2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

112,628 KM

Details Description Features

$5,997

+ tax & licensing
$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

112,628KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7982247
  • Stock #: F4AX1C
  • VIN: 3C4FY48B73T563442

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 112,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Compact Spare Tire
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/cooler
57 litre fuel tank
120 amp alternator
510 amp maintenance-free battery
2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE L4 ENGINE
Normal duty suspension w/front stabilizer bars
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Locking glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Front air conditioning
Full floor carpeting
65/35 split fold/tumble/removable rear seat
Pwr windows w/driver/front passenger 1-touch down
Air conditioning w/front/rear climate control outlets
Underseat non-locking storage drawer
Fold-flat front passenger seat
Rear 2-way outboard passenger head restraints
Multi-position cargo shelf panel
Instrument cluster w/tachometer, speedometer
Lighting-inc: front dome lamp, cargo compartment lamp
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire
Solar control glass
Quad halogen headlamps
Bright door handles
Body-colour grille w/eggcrate design
Dual manual remote control exterior mirrors
Front/rear accent/body-colour fascia
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Single low note horn
Driver/front passenger Next Generation airbags
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Rear door child protection locks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

