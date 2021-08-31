2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

$5,997 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 6 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7982247

7982247 Stock #: F4AX1C

F4AX1C VIN: 3C4FY48B73T563442

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 112,628 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Compact Spare Tire Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Pwr rack & pinion steering w/cooler 57 litre fuel tank 120 amp alternator 510 amp maintenance-free battery 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE L4 ENGINE Normal duty suspension w/front stabilizer bars Interior Tilt Steering Column rear window defogger Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Locking glove box Front/rear floor mats Front air conditioning Full floor carpeting 65/35 split fold/tumble/removable rear seat Pwr windows w/driver/front passenger 1-touch down Air conditioning w/front/rear climate control outlets Underseat non-locking storage drawer Fold-flat front passenger seat Rear 2-way outboard passenger head restraints Multi-position cargo shelf panel Instrument cluster w/tachometer, speedometer Lighting-inc: front dome lamp, cargo compartment lamp Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Variable intermittent windshield wipers Temporary spare tire Solar control glass Quad halogen headlamps Bright door handles Body-colour grille w/eggcrate design Dual manual remote control exterior mirrors Front/rear accent/body-colour fascia Safety Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Single low note horn Driver/front passenger Next Generation airbags Child seat latch-ready anchor system Rear door child protection locks Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

