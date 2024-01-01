Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- 4.6L V8 Gas Engine</p><p>- 261,412 KMs</p><p>- New Battery</p><p>- New Tires</p><p>- Good Carfax </p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p><p> </p>

2003 Ford Econoline

261,412 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Used
261,412KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTRE14W83HB26531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 261,412 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- 4.6L V8 Gas Engine

- 261,412 KMs

- New Battery

- New Tires

- Good Carfax 

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

