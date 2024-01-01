$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2003 Ford Econoline
E-150
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Used
261,412KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTRE14W83HB26531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 261,412 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- 4.6L V8 Gas Engine
- 261,412 KMs
- New Battery
- New Tires
- Good Carfax
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
2003 Ford Econoline