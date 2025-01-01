2003 Ford Mustang

Menu
Dealer# 4660

*Comes Safetied*

Original km - 56K km

Convertible

Come down to our dealership  The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

This Mustang is loaded with tons of features: 

4.6L SOHC MPI 16-valve V8 engine
Electronic engine controls (EEC-V)
Automatic Transmission
Leather Seats
MACH 460 ETR AM/FM stereo radio w/6-disc in-dash CD changer
Front air conditioning
Cigarette lighter, ashtray
Auxiliary pwr point
SecureLock passive anti-theft system

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297     

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

                                                                  The Car Guy Inc.

                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

56,000 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
56,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP45X93F415201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

*Comes Safetied*

Original km - "56K km"

Convertible

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

This Mustang is loaded with tons of features: 

  • 4.6L SOHC MPI 16-valve V8 engine
  • Electronic engine controls (EEC-V)
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Leather Seats
  • MACH 460 ETR AM/FM stereo radio w/6-disc in-dash CD changer
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cigarette lighter, ashtray
  • Auxiliary pwr point
  • SecureLock passive anti-theft system

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297     

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

                                                                  The Car Guy Inc.

                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

