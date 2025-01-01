$14,995+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford Mustang
GT
2003 Ford Mustang
GT
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Dealer# 4660
*Comes Safetied*
Original km - "56K km"
Convertible
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
This Mustang is loaded with tons of features:
- 4.6L SOHC MPI 16-valve V8 engine
- Electronic engine controls (EEC-V)
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- MACH 460 ETR AM/FM stereo radio w/6-disc in-dash CD changer
- Front air conditioning
- Cigarette lighter, ashtray
- Auxiliary pwr point
- SecureLock passive anti-theft system
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
The Car Guy Inc.
We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!
The Car Guy Inc
204-255-1297