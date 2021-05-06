2003 GMC Sonoma

+ taxes & licensing
204-941-9080
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
+ taxes & licensing
ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION!! EXTRA CLEAN!! ONE OWNER!! ONLY 128 000KMS!! YES 128 000KMS!! 4.3 LITRE V6 AUTOMATIC WITH ICE COLD AIR!! MATCHING CAP!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOW FOR $8,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3