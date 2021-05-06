Menu
2003 GMC Sonoma

0 KM

$8,986

$8,986

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

SLS EXTRA CLEAN!! ONE OWNER!! ONLY 128 000KMS!!

SLS EXTRA CLEAN!! ONE OWNER!! ONLY 128 000KMS!!

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$8,986

Used
  • Listing ID: 7088392
  • VIN: 1gtcs19x838246071

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION!! EXTRA CLEAN!! ONE OWNER!! ONLY 128 000KMS!! YES 128 000KMS!! 4.3 LITRE V6 AUTOMATIC WITH ICE COLD AIR!! MATCHING CAP!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOW FOR $8,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

