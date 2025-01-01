Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2003 Honda Civic

87,935 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Honda Civic

Sdn LX Classic Honda Civic | Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
13205813

2003 Honda Civic

Sdn LX Classic Honda Civic | Low Mileage

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,935KM
VIN 2HGES16663H901439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shoreline Mist Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear window defroster w/timer
ECU immobilizer
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Front map lights
Adjustable steering column
60/40 fold down rear seatback w/lock
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down & illuminated switches
Air conditioning w/defrost synchronization & micron filtration system

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
P185/65HR15 all-season SBR tires

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
15" steel wheels w/full covers

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers

Safety

Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold frontal airbags
Rear door child safety locks

Seating

Front reclining premium cloth bucket seats

Additional Features

lockup torque converter
grade logic programming
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: clock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition Midnight Edition | Panoramic Roof | leather for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition Midnight Edition | Panoramic Roof | leather 48,980 KM $34,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue S AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Rogue S AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 70,586 KM $26,752 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B Low Kms | Heated Seats | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B Low Kms | Heated Seats | AWD 12,258 KM $34,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2003 Honda Civic