2003 Hummer H2

LOW K!! Tuned & Upgraded!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$25,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4374597
  Stock #: SCV3377
  VIN: 5GRGN23U63H140228
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Rear Wiper
  • Center Console
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Exterior entry lights
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Overhead console: front
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Locking differential: center
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Premium brand: Bose
  • Rear audio: volume control
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Front shock type: monotube
  • Rear shock type: monotube
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Side mirror adjustments: power folding
  • Wheel diameter: 17 inch
  • Skid plate(s)
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 8
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 8
  • Premium brand
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Locking differential: rear
  • Axle ratio: 4.10
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Rear seat type: split-bench
  • Front spring type: torsion bars
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

