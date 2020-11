2003 Mercury Grand Marquis

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 4.6L SOHC SEFI V8 ENGINE Power Options PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Comfort Illuminated Entry System Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Chrome Grille Safety Dual-note horn Media / Nav / Comm Rear window antenna Exterior Carpeted spare tire cover Security Securilock anti-theft system

Additional Features Cargo Net Front stabilizer bar 130-amp alternator Lockable illuminated glove box Wrap-around taillamps Pwr remote decklid release Valet key Brake/shift interlock Front seatback map pockets Rear Air Suspension Single stainless steel exhaust system Solar-tinted glass Rear floor-mounted heat ducts Illuminated cigarette lighter Rear seat reading lamps Air conditioning w/automatic electronic temperature control Dual ashtray-mounted cup holders Black door handles w/bright housing Luxury sound insulation pkg Bright window/door frame mouldings Concealed 2-speed variable interval windshield wipers w/washers Gas strut hood assists Courtesy light switches on all doors w/theatre lighting feature 12-oz colour-keyed carpeting Autolamp on/off delay system Rear door child safety latches Front/rear centre lap belts Auto-dim rearview mirror Body-side paint stripe Redundant Audio/Climate Controls Colour-keyed wide body-side mouldings w/bright insert Dual colour-keyed fold away pwr heated mirrors Low liftover decklid Front/rear seat fold-down centre armrests w/cup holders 12-oz carpeted front/rear floor mats Front/rear door scuff plates Illuminated pwr windows w/driver express down Colour-keyed moulded cloth-covered headliner w/collapsible passenger assist handles Illuminated deep-well trunk w/full carpeting Deluxe colour-keyed front/rear outboard lap/shoulder belts Front outboard adjustable shoulder belt D-rings Dual sunvisors w/illuminated mirrors DRIVER & PASSENGER SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS Aerodynamic complex reflector headlamps w/crystalline lens, parking lamps, integrated cornering lamps Front/rear concealed bumpers w/colour-keyed full-wrap covers, integrated rubstrip w/chrome insert Backlit analog instrumentation-inc: odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, fuel/temp/oil pressure gauges, speedometer Lights-inc: trunk, dual instrument panel floor Overhead console w/compass, dome/map lamp, sunglass storage, Homelink universal garage door opener, valet clip Reminder chimes-inc: key-in-ignition, safety belt, headlamps-on Warning lights-inc: low fuel, engine check, fail-safe cooling, emissions system, airbag readiness, safety belts, parking brake, traction control, ABS 16" 9-spoke alloy wheels 71 litre fuel tank w/tethered gas cap 78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery w/battery saver feature Fail-safe cooling w/dual-speed electric fan Nitrogen gas-pressurized dual-tube shock absorbers OD lockout feature Precision Trac w/Watts-linkage rear suspension Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/dual-piston front calipers Scissors-type jack Short & long arm coil spring front suspension Single key for all locks Speed-sensitive variable assist pwr steering T125/80R16 BSW compact spare tire w/wheel

