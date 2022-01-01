+ taxes & licensing
204-612-5098
1585 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Y2
204-612-5098
+ taxes & licensing
2003 Toyota Tacoma
2 Wheel Drive
New safety
Clean title
No Rebuilt
Runs and Drives Excellent
4 Cyl
Asking for $8495
Finance Available Through Epic Dealer https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-newyorkauto/
Call (204)612 5098
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1585 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Y2