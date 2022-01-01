Menu
2003 Toyota Tacoma

193,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

New York Auto

204-612-5098

2003 Toyota Tacoma

2003 Toyota Tacoma

PreRunner

2003 Toyota Tacoma

PreRunner

New York Auto

1585 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Y2

204-612-5098

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8108434
  • VIN: 5TESM92N03Z217384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Toyota Tacoma

2 Wheel Drive

New safety

Clean title

No Rebuilt

Runs and Drives Excellent

4 Cyl

Asking for $8495

Finance Available Through Epic Dealer https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-newyorkauto/

Call (204)612 5098

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

New York Auto

New York Auto

1585 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Y2

204-612-5098

