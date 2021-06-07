2004 Acura TL

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7264622

7264622 Stock #: 07828

07828 VIN: 19uua662x4a800459

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 163,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Cassette AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

