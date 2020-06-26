2004 Audi A4

Convenience Cruise Control

Front Seat Back Map Pockets

Front/rear floor mats

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Tool kit located in spare wheel well Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Crash sensor activated central unlocking/interior lighting/hazard warning lights on/engine/fuel pump shut off Safety Brake Assist

Pwr vented front/solid rear disc brakes

Front 3-point seat belts w/height adjustment/auto tensioners/belt force limiters Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Body-colour bumpers Suspension 4-link front suspension

Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension Exterior Full-size spare tire w/matching alloy wheel

(2) front fog lights Seating Storage tray under driver/front passenger seats Media / Nav / Comm Concealed rear glass antenna

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars

70 litre fuel tank

80-amp/hr battery

(1) rear fog light

Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator

3rd sunvisor above rearview mirror

Leather-wrapped shifter & hand brake handle

Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions

Retractable high pressure headlamp washer system

Emergency warning triangle in trunklid

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles

Aerodynamic 2-way ellipsoid projector headlights w/variable focus reflectors

Dual body-colour pwr mirrors w/automatic defog (RH convex)

Height-adjustable folding front centre armrest w/dual cup holder

Fold down rear centre armrest w/first-aid kit/dual cup holder

Anti-theft vehicle alarm system w/blinking LED/tilt sensor/immobilizer/back-up battery & horn

Illuminated rear cargo area/glove box/ashtray

Driver/front seat-mounted side-impact airbags

Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke sport steering wheel

Active rollover protection system

Large ski sack

Driver/front passenger airbags w/supplemental restraint system/safety unlock feature

Interior lighting w/courtesy delay, fade-out

Backlit instrumentation-inc: electric speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant & oil temp gauges

Driver info centre-inc: outside temp display, radio/telephone display, active auto check system, 5-function trip computer, speed warning

Dual-zone automatic climate control w/sun sensor, pollen/dust filter

Pwr windows w/retained accessory pwr, pinch protection, front/rear one-touch down

Multitronic automatic continuously variable transmission w/dynamic regulation program (DRP)

1.8L DOHC SEFI 20-valve I4 turbocharged engine

Polished fiberglass-inc: dashboard, door panel

Audi Symphony II AM/FM stereo-inc: cassette, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, speed-sensitive volume, theft-deterrent system, Radio Data System (RDS)

