$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2004 Audi A4

2004 Audi A4

1.8T

2004 Audi A4

1.8T

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5304737
  • VIN: WAUAC48H24K019041
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2004 AUDI A4 CABRIOLET CONVERTIBLE 1.8L TURBO 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 126,700kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated leather seating, SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3 player, CLEAN TITLE, LOCAL WINNIPEG CAR, ACCIDENT FREE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $9999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

This vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, AND opportunity to upgrade up to NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTIES UPTO 240,000KMS.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front Seat Back Map Pockets
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Tool kit located in spare wheel well
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Crash sensor activated central unlocking/interior lighting/hazard warning lights on/engine/fuel pump shut off
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Pwr vented front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Front 3-point seat belts w/height adjustment/auto tensioners/belt force limiters
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
  • Body-colour bumpers
Suspension
  • 4-link front suspension
  • Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
Exterior
  • Full-size spare tire w/matching alloy wheel
  • (2) front fog lights
Seating
  • Storage tray under driver/front passenger seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Concealed rear glass antenna
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • 70 litre fuel tank
  • 80-amp/hr battery
  • (1) rear fog light
  • Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
  • 3rd sunvisor above rearview mirror
  • Leather-wrapped shifter & hand brake handle
  • Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions
  • Retractable high pressure headlamp washer system
  • Emergency warning triangle in trunklid
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
  • Aerodynamic 2-way ellipsoid projector headlights w/variable focus reflectors
  • Dual body-colour pwr mirrors w/automatic defog (RH convex)
  • Height-adjustable folding front centre armrest w/dual cup holder
  • Fold down rear centre armrest w/first-aid kit/dual cup holder
  • Anti-theft vehicle alarm system w/blinking LED/tilt sensor/immobilizer/back-up battery & horn
  • Illuminated rear cargo area/glove box/ashtray
  • Driver/front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke sport steering wheel
  • Active rollover protection system
  • Large ski sack
  • Driver/front passenger airbags w/supplemental restraint system/safety unlock feature
  • Interior lighting w/courtesy delay, fade-out
  • Backlit instrumentation-inc: electric speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant & oil temp gauges
  • Driver info centre-inc: outside temp display, radio/telephone display, active auto check system, 5-function trip computer, speed warning
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control w/sun sensor, pollen/dust filter
  • Pwr windows w/retained accessory pwr, pinch protection, front/rear one-touch down
  • Multitronic automatic continuously variable transmission w/dynamic regulation program (DRP)
  • 1.8L DOHC SEFI 20-valve I4 turbocharged engine
  • Polished fiberglass-inc: dashboard, door panel
  • Audi Symphony II AM/FM stereo-inc: cassette, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, speed-sensitive volume, theft-deterrent system, Radio Data System (RDS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

