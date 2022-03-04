2004 BMW 3 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8629358

8629358 Stock #: 86732

Vehicle Details Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 86732

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.