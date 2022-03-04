$CALL+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2004 BMW 3 Series
330CI
Location
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8629358
- Stock #: 86732
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Mini-Compact, 2dr Cabriolet 330Ci, Gas I6 3.0L/183
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convertible Soft Top
