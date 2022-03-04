Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2004 BMW 3 Series

2004 BMW 3 Series

330CI

Watch This Vehicle

2004 BMW 3 Series

330CI

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8629358
  • Stock #: 86732

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 86732
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Mini-Compact, 2dr Cabriolet 330Ci, Gas I6 3.0L/183

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2020 Ford F-250 Supe...
 13,585 KM
$65,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 55,128 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2005 BMW 3 Series M3
 93,245 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory