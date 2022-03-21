Menu
2004 BMW 3 Series

75,411 KM

Details Description Features

$15,982

+ tax & licensing
$15,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2004 BMW 3 Series

2004 BMW 3 Series

330Ci Wow! Ultra Low Mileage 330Ci!

2004 BMW 3 Series

330Ci Wow! Ultra Low Mileage 330Ci!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$15,982

+ taxes & licensing

75,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8925127
  • Stock #: F4N2CP
  • VIN: WBABW534X4PL40155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mystic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F4N2CP
  • Mileage 75,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh MB Safety + Passed BMW Certification Level Inspection
- Interior virtually mint
- Engine super clean
- Body in great shape
- BMW's legendary 3.0L Inline Six
- Top works flawlessly
- Classic hydraulic power steering for BMW's world famous road feedback
- Opportunities like this don't come around often!
- Heated Seats
- Power Roof
- Power Windows
- Blue Soft Top
- Adaptive Headlamps
- Automatic Steptronic Trans
- Mystic Blue Metallic on Black Montana Leather
- As-Is but Fully Safetied
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel vented disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Dual-resonance intake system
Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
63 litre fuel tank w/locking fuel filler door
Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent Z-axle rear suspension
Compact spare tire/wheel
Twin chrome exhaust tips
CUP HOLDERS
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Pwr windows w/one-touch up/down
Visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Central lock switch
Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
(2) rear adjustable headrests
Locking illuminated glove box w/take-out flashlight
Door entry sills w/chrome inserts
Fully-finished trunk w/drop-down tool kit
Expandable cargo space w/top raised
Multi-purpose centre console-inc: storage, cup holders, armrest
Automatic air conditioning w/microfilter ventilation, automatic air recirculation
Pwr windows w/one-touch up/down, comfort open/close
Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Halogen free-form fog lights
Black trim on front bumper air inlet
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
Bi-xenon headlamps w/high-pressure washer system
Adaptive LED brakelights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured bow-type door handles w/heated locks
Heated rear glass window
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/3-position memory
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Seat belt force limiters
Collapsible tube crash technology
Roll-over protection systems integrated in rear headrests
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cut-off, lights on, door unlock
Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical tensioning system, height adjust
Armrest
null
Automatic air conditioning w/microfilter ventilation
Multi-purpose centre console-inc: storage
automatic air recirculation
comfort open/close

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

