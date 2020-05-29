2004 Dodge Caravan

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Heated Mirrors
- ABS
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- 3rd Row Seat
- Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
- Luggage Rack
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Wheel Covers
- 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
- POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: front/rear 3-zone temp control w/rear heater 160-amp alternator headlamp off time delay illuminated entry white face instrument cluster w/tachometer keyless entry w/immobilizer 8-way pwr driver seat full size spare...
- AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CD PLAYER -inc: CD changer control (4) speakers (STD)
- POWERTRAIN -inc: 3.3L engine 4-speed auto trans
- 3.3L (201) SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
- KEYLESS ENTRY W/IMMOBILIZER -inc: headlamp off time delay illuminated entry
- ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #1 -inc: single disc DVD player 2nd row overhead 7" video screen rear seat video system 6-speakers video remote control
- ANNIVERSARY QUICK-ORDER PKG -inc: anniversary edition badge satin silver bezel instrument panel body colour body-side moulding leather wrapped steering wheel 215/65R16 all-season LBL tires 16" chromed aluminum wheels *Affects Colour Availability*
- 7-PASSENGER QUAD BUCKET SEATING -inc: 3rd row 50/50 split-bench seat
