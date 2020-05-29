Menu
2004 Dodge Caravan

2004 Dodge Caravan

VAN FWD SE **New Arrival**

2004 Dodge Caravan

VAN FWD SE **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

  • 148,641KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5049276
  • Stock #: L0358B
  • VIN: 1D4GP24R54B567686
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
Interior Colour
Med Slate Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
  • POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: front/rear 3-zone temp control w/rear heater 160-amp alternator headlamp off time delay illuminated entry white face instrument cluster w/tachometer keyless entry w/immobilizer 8-way pwr driver seat full size spare...
  • AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CD PLAYER -inc: CD changer control (4) speakers (STD)
  • POWERTRAIN -inc: 3.3L engine 4-speed auto trans
  • 3.3L (201) SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
  • KEYLESS ENTRY W/IMMOBILIZER -inc: headlamp off time delay illuminated entry
  • ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #1 -inc: single disc DVD player 2nd row overhead 7" video screen rear seat video system 6-speakers video remote control
  • ANNIVERSARY QUICK-ORDER PKG -inc: anniversary edition badge satin silver bezel instrument panel body colour body-side moulding leather wrapped steering wheel 215/65R16 all-season LBL tires 16" chromed aluminum wheels *Affects Colour Availability*
  • 7-PASSENGER QUAD BUCKET SEATING -inc: 3rd row 50/50 split-bench seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

