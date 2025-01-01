$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford Escape
**New Arrival**
2004 Ford Escape
**New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R2489B
- Mileage 144,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2004 Ford Escape **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: White-faced instrument cluster-inc: tachometer, Wheel nut wrench & jack, Speed control, Solar-tinted glass, Side intrusion door beams, Securilock/immobilizer anti-theft system, Removable rear seat cushion, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) keyless remotes, Rear window defogger, and Rear seats: 60/40 split bench, reclining premium cloth & seat back with tip/fold/flat latch, 2-way head restraints. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411