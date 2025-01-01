Menu
Look at this 2004 Ford Escape **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: White-faced instrument cluster-inc: tachometer, Wheel nut wrench & jack, Speed control, Solar-tinted glass, Side intrusion door beams, Securilock/immobilizer anti-theft system, Removable rear seat cushion, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) keyless remotes, Rear window defogger, and Rear seats: 60/40 split bench, reclining premium cloth & seat back with tip/fold/flat latch, 2-way head restraints.

2004 Ford Escape

144,358 KM

2004 Ford Escape

**New Arrival**

12311615

2004 Ford Escape

**New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,358KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMYU93124KA35192

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R2489B
  • Mileage 144,358 KM

Look at this 2004 Ford Escape **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: White-faced instrument cluster-inc: tachometer, Wheel nut wrench & jack, Speed control, Solar-tinted glass, Side intrusion door beams, Securilock/immobilizer anti-theft system, Removable rear seat cushion, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) keyless remotes, Rear window defogger, and Rear seats: 60/40 split bench, reclining premium cloth & seat back with tip/fold/flat latch, 2-way head restraints. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

2004 Ford Escape