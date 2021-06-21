Menu
2004 Ford F-150

107,000 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2004 Ford F-150

2004 Ford F-150

Lariat Supercab 4X4

2004 Ford F-150

Lariat Supercab 4X4

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7438502
  • Stock #: 7843
  • VIN: 1ftpx145x4nc52580

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7843
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Ford F150 Lariat Supercab 4x4. Very low km's for the year. This Lariat is from Kelowna, BC and has not seen salt or harsh winter conditions and is as Rust-Free as you can find.

Loaded with 5.4L engine, auto trans, Leather, power seats, etc.

Beautiful color combination. Runs and drives excellent and everything works as it should.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

