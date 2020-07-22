2004 Ford Thunderbird

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Chrome Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.