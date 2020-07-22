Menu
2004 Ford Thunderbird

123,817 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

**New Arrival**

**New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5583333
  • Stock #: U1015B
  • VIN: 1FAHP60A64Y109909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 123,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

