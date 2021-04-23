Menu
2004 GMC Savana

204,000 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Standard 203km! Ready to Work!

Location

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

204,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7009334
  • Stock #: 10290.0
  • VIN: 1GTGG25V141162133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Attention Contrators & Tradesmen this 2004 GMC Cargo Van Is safetied and ready for the road! 4.8L V8 Powertrain with only 203,000kms it has many miles left to go! manual winows and locks, AC Tilt Cruise! ladder racks and cabinets already installed!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic

