2004 GMC Savana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7294664

7294664 VIN: 1gtgg25v241161976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.