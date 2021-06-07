Menu
2004 GMC Savana

210,000 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Standard cargo! Ready to work!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7294664
  • VIN: 1gtgg25v241161976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Attention Contrators & Tradesmen this 2004 GMC 2500 Cargo Van Is safetied and ready for the road! 4.8L V8 Powertrain with only 210,000kms it has many miles left to go! manual winows and locks, AC Tilt Cruise! and cabinets already installed!


Priced 9,950 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic

