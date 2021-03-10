2004 Honda CR-V

Sale $5,500 + taxes & licensing 2 9 0 , 4 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6820541

6820541 Stock #: F3WHYK

F3WHYK VIN: JHLRD78824C804144

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 290,427 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Exterior Trailer Hitch tinted windows cassette player Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Cloth Interior 15" Alloy Wheels Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors 4 Spd Automatic Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.