Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Honda CR-V

290,427 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2004 Honda CR-V

2004 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

290,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6820541
  • Stock #: F3WHYK
  • VIN: JHLRD78824C804144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 290,427 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Honda CR-V EX AWD 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Gray

AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cloth Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
cassette player
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Cloth Interior
15" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 190,500 KM
$27,991 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 178,051 KM
$10,997 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 FX4
 205,980 KM
$18,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory