2004 Infiniti G35

166,468 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Luxury As Traded*Accident Free/Local Vehicle*

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Sale Price

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6106593
  • Stock #: F3ND4X
  • VIN: JNKCV51F44M704892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,468 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters

Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.


Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Xenon Headlights
cassette player
CD Player
CD Changer
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
17" 6-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

