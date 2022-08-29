2004 Jeep Liberty

Listing ID: 9110404

9110404 VIN: 1J4GL58K64W237341

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Fog Lamps Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

