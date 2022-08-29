Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Jeep Liberty

0 KM

Details Description Features

$10,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2004 Jeep Liberty

2004 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 9110404
  2. 9110404
  3. 9110404
  4. 9110404
  5. 9110404
  6. 9110404
  7. 9110404
  8. 9110404
  9. 9110404
  10. 9110404
  11. 9110404
  12. 9110404
  13. 9110404
  14. 9110404
Contact Seller

$10,986

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9110404
  • VIN: 1J4GL58K64W237341

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST SUV!! A REASONABLE 191 000KMS!! LOW FOR THE YEAR!! LIMITED MODEL!! V6 4X4 WITH HEATED LEATHER!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! COMPARE @ $10,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

2019 Ford Ranger FX4...
 43,000 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2000 Toyota Camry XL...
 0 KM
$9,986 + tax & lic
2005 Chrysler 300 300C
 155,000 KM
$10,986 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory