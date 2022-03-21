$CALL+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2004 Nissan 350Z
Location
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
87,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8935030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 97961
- Mileage 87,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Two-Seater, Gas V6 3.5L/213
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Soft Top
