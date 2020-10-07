Menu
2004 Nissan Titan

158,574 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2004 Nissan Titan

2004 Nissan Titan

LE

2004 Nissan Titan

LE

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6170382
  • Stock #: F3PH8E
  • VIN: 1N6AA06B34N532567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F3PH8E
  • Mileage 158,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sliding Rear Window
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

