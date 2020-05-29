2004 Pontiac Grand Am

- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Illuminated entry w/theatre dimming
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Halogen Headlamps
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- 3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE
- Windows
- rear window defogger
- Solar tinted glass
- Seating
- REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
- Split-folding rear seat
- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
- Dual front airbags
- Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
- Suspension
- 4-wheel independent touring suspension
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- pwr trunk release
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trim
- Body-colour body-side mouldings
- Additional Features
- Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
- Emergency trunk release handle
- 53.4 litre fuel tank
- Single aluminized stainless steel exhaust system
- Illuminated glove box
- Dual exterior black pwr mirrors
- Manual 4-way driver seat w/pwr height adjustment
- PASSLock theft deterrent system w/ignition disabler
- Front seat belt adjustable guide loop
- Automatic light control & flash-to-pass
- (4) speaker dual extended range sound system
- Rear cornering lamps
- Low washer fluid level indicator & engine oil life monitor
- Smoker pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter
- Visor vanity mirrors-inc: covered driver-side
- Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, temp & fuel gauges
- Front centre console-inc: shift handle, parking brake, storage armrest, coin & cup holder
- Audible warning system-inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on
- Lighting-inc: trunk, courtesy, dome
- Pwr windows w/driver-side express down, passenger lockout
- 4-wheel independent tri-link rear suspension
