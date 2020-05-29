Menu
$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2004 Pontiac Grand Am

2004 Pontiac Grand Am

SE1

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Pontiac Grand Am

SE1

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Contact Seller

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

  178,645KM
  Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5085975
  Stock #: 0930
  VIN: 1G2NF52E84M580983
Exterior Colour
Sport Red Metallic (Red)
Interior Colour
Dark Pewter (14)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

JUST IN 2004 PONTIAC GRAND AM SE1 V6 THESE MAKE GREAT CARS AND THEY LAST FOREVER CHEAP TO REPAIR. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

IN HOUSE DEAL WITH DOWN PAYMENT APPLY TODAY

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

IN HOUSE DEAL WITH DOWN PAYMENT APPLY TODAY

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated entry w/theatre dimming
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar tinted glass
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
  • Split-folding rear seat
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
  • Dual front airbags
  • Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent touring suspension
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • pwr trunk release
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Body-colour body-side mouldings
Additional Features
  • Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
  • Emergency trunk release handle
  • 53.4 litre fuel tank
  • Single aluminized stainless steel exhaust system
  • Illuminated glove box
  • Dual exterior black pwr mirrors
  • Manual 4-way driver seat w/pwr height adjustment
  • PASSLock theft deterrent system w/ignition disabler
  • Front seat belt adjustable guide loop
  • Automatic light control & flash-to-pass
  • (4) speaker dual extended range sound system
  • Rear cornering lamps
  • Low washer fluid level indicator & engine oil life monitor
  • Smoker pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter
  • Visor vanity mirrors-inc: covered driver-side
  • Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, temp & fuel gauges
  • Front centre console-inc: shift handle, parking brake, storage armrest, coin & cup holder
  • Audible warning system-inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on
  • Lighting-inc: trunk, courtesy, dome
  • Pwr windows w/driver-side express down, passenger lockout
  • 4-wheel independent tri-link rear suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

