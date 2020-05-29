2004 Pontiac Grand Am

Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated entry w/theatre dimming Convenience Cruise Control

Halogen Headlamps

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE Windows rear window defogger

Solar tinted glass Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS

Split-folding rear seat Safety Fog Lamps

Child safety rear door locks

Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes

Dual front airbags

Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Suspension 4-wheel independent touring suspension Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

pwr trunk release Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Trim Body-colour body-side mouldings

Additional Features Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection

Emergency trunk release handle

53.4 litre fuel tank

Single aluminized stainless steel exhaust system

Illuminated glove box

Dual exterior black pwr mirrors

Manual 4-way driver seat w/pwr height adjustment

PASSLock theft deterrent system w/ignition disabler

Front seat belt adjustable guide loop

Automatic light control & flash-to-pass

(4) speaker dual extended range sound system

Rear cornering lamps

Low washer fluid level indicator & engine oil life monitor

Smoker pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter

Visor vanity mirrors-inc: covered driver-side

Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, temp & fuel gauges

Front centre console-inc: shift handle, parking brake, storage armrest, coin & cup holder

Audible warning system-inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on

Lighting-inc: trunk, courtesy, dome

Pwr windows w/driver-side express down, passenger lockout

4-wheel independent tri-link rear suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.