2004 Pontiac Grand Prix

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts Floor console-inc: dual cup holders & dual auxiliary pwr outlets Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows rear window defogger Solar Ray tinted glass Safety Fog Lamps Brake/transmission shift interlock Front vented/rear solid disc brakes Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Suspension 4-wheel independent touring suspension Media / Nav / Comm Rear window antenna Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat Security PASS Key III vehicle theft deterrent system

Additional Features Battery rundown protection lockout protection 64 litre fuel tank Headlamps w/automatic light control Stainless steel dual exhaust system Grey fascia lower accents Dual body-coloured pwr mirrors Variable intermittent wet arm windshield wipers Pwr windows w/driver-side express down & lockout feature Theftlock II programmable radio theft protection 3.8L SFI V6 3800 SERIES III ENGINE Reconfigurable driver info system Dual frontal airbags 3.8L SFI V6 3800 Series III engine-inc: electronic throttle control Front & rear direct-acting stabilizer bars Pwr assisted steering Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp, fuel, tachometer Lighting-inc: courtesy lamps w/delay, exit lighting, theatre dimming, trunk & glove box lamps Air conditioning w/electronic controls, cabin filter

