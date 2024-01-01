2004 Saturn Ion

Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- 2.2L 4 Cylinder Gas Engine</p><p>- 5 Passenger</p><p>- Mileage; 291,905 KMs</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p>

291,950 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

VIN 1G8AL52F64Z156257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 291,950 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- 2.2L 4 Cylinder Gas Engine

- 5 Passenger

- Mileage; 291,905 KMs

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

