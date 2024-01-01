$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Saturn Ion
Ion 3 - Auto - 2.2L
2004 Saturn Ion
Ion 3 - Auto - 2.2L
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
291,950KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 1G8AL52F64Z156257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 291,950 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- 2.2L 4 Cylinder Gas Engine
- 5 Passenger
- Mileage; 291,905 KMs
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
