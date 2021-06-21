Menu
2005 Acura RSX

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2005 Acura RSX

2005 Acura RSX

Premium

2005 Acura RSX

Premium

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7380638
  Stock #: 07837
  VIN: jh4dc54805s802158

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07837
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Acura RSX. This car is just in from Vancouver and is as Rust-Free as you can find. Amazing condition for a 16 year old car and km's not crazy high for the age as well. Runs and drives excellent. This car has been cared for and it shows.

Loaded with moonroof, auto trans, air conditioning, cruise control, etc.

Has aftermarket stereo with Amp and 300 Watt Sub.

Dash cam goes with it.

New Safety!!!

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicfinacial.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

