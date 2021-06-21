+ taxes & licensing
1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3
2005 Acura RSX. This car is just in from Vancouver and is as Rust-Free as you can find. Amazing condition for a 16 year old car and km's not crazy high for the age as well. Runs and drives excellent. This car has been cared for and it shows.
Loaded with moonroof, auto trans, air conditioning, cruise control, etc.
Has aftermarket stereo with Amp and 300 Watt Sub.
Dash cam goes with it.
New Safety!!!
AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.
WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )
GST & PST not incl.
Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277
