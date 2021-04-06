Menu
2005 BMW X5

244,510 KM

Details Description

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2005 BMW X5

2005 BMW X5

3.0i

2005 BMW X5

3.0i

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

244,510KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6895509
  VIN: 5uxfa13515ly19642

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 244,510 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 BMW X5 3.0i. Loaded with 3.0 Litre 6 cylinder engine, power tilt/telescopic wheel, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, steering wheel audio, panoramic roof and more.

Lots of work recently done including drive axles, wheel bearings, oil pan heater, etc.

Well maintained and priced to sell. Private sale, pay only one tax.

NEW Safety.

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

