2005 Buick Allure
CXS
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,425 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 FOR SALE: 2005 Buick Allure CXS – LOW KM & LUXURY COMFORT! 🚗
💰 Affordable. Reliable. Ready to Go! 💰
📍 ONLY 123,425 kms – That’s incredibly low mileage for the year!
❄️ ICE COLD A/C – Stay cool this summer!
🔧 Smooth, powerful, and built for comfort – this top-of-the-line CXS model features:
✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – Smooth and powerful ride
✅ Leather Interior – Clean and in great shape
✅ Power Seats, Windows, Locks
✅ Premium Sound System
✅ Alloy Wheels
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Keyless Entry
✅ Tilt & Telescoping Steering
✅ Traction Control
🧼 Recently detailed and well-maintained – Runs and drives like a dream!
📑 Clean title, no major accidents.
💸 Priced to sell – perfect for a daily commuter, student, or someone looking for a comfortable and reliable car without breaking the bank.
📲 Message today to schedule a test drive – this one won't last long!
Vehicle Features
