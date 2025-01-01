Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=83 data-end=200>🚗 <strong data-start=86 data-end=148>FOR SALE: 2005 Buick Allure CXS – LOW KM & LUXURY COMFORT!</strong> 🚗<br data-start=151 data-end=154 />💰 <strong data-start=157 data-end=195>Affordable. Reliable. Ready to Go!</strong> 💰</p><p data-start=202 data-end=674>📍 <strong data-start=205 data-end=225>ONLY 123,425 kms</strong> – That’s <strong data-start=235 data-end=261>incredibly low mileage</strong> for the year!<br data-start=275 data-end=278 />❄️ <strong data-start=281 data-end=297>ICE COLD A/C</strong> – Stay cool this summer!<br data-start=322 data-end=325 />🔧 Smooth, powerful, and built for comfort – this top-of-the-line <strong data-start=391 data-end=404>CXS model</strong> features:<br data-start=414 data-end=417 />✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – Smooth and powerful ride<br data-start=460 data-end=463 />✅ Leather Interior – Clean and in great shape<br data-start=508 data-end=511 />✅ Power Seats, Windows, Locks<br data-start=540 data-end=543 />✅ Premium Sound System<br data-start=565 data-end=568 />✅ Alloy Wheels<br data-start=582 data-end=585 />✅ Cruise Control<br data-start=601 data-end=604 />✅ Keyless Entry<br data-start=619 data-end=622 />✅ Tilt & Telescoping Steering<br data-start=651 data-end=654 />✅ Traction Control</p><p data-start=676 data-end=794>🧼 Recently detailed and <strong data-start=701 data-end=720>well-maintained</strong> – Runs and drives like a dream!<br data-start=752 data-end=755 />📑 <strong data-start=758 data-end=794>Clean title, no major accidents.</strong></p><p data-start=796 data-end=935>💸 Priced to sell – perfect for a daily commuter, student, or someone looking for a comfortable and reliable car without breaking the bank.</p><p> </p><p data-start=937 data-end=1010>📲 <strong data-start=940 data-end=957>Message today</strong> to schedule a test drive – this one wont last long!</p>

2005 Buick Allure

123,425 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Buick Allure

CXS

Watch This Vehicle
12688734

2005 Buick Allure

CXS

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

  1. 1750948435027
  2. 1750948435548
  3. 1750948436076
  4. 1750948436537
  5. 1750948436997
  6. 1750948437477
  7. 1750948437957
  8. 1750948438403
  9. 1750948438946
  10. 1750948439412
  11. 1750948439875
  12. 1750948440358
  13. 1750948440822
  14. 1750948441445
  15. 1750948441877
  16. 1750948442329
  17. 1750948442814
  18. 1750948443260
  19. 1750948443710
  20. 1750948444173
  21. 1750948444634
  22. 1750948445055
  23. 1750948445514
  24. 1750948446002
  25. 1750948446470
  26. 1750948446932
  27. 1750948447366
  28. 1750948447808
  29. 1750948448306
  30. 1750948448739
  31. 1750948449203
  32. 1750948449700
  33. 1750948450146
  34. 1750948450619
  35. 1750948451100
  36. 1750948451561
  37. 1750948452028
  38. 1750948452497
  39. 1750948452970
  40. 1750948453421
  41. 1750948453914
  42. 1750948454379
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,425KM
Fair Condition
VIN 2G4WH537951171734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,425 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 FOR SALE: 2005 Buick Allure CXS – LOW KM & LUXURY COMFORT! 🚗
💰 Affordable. Reliable. Ready to Go! 💰

📍 ONLY 123,425 kms – That’s incredibly low mileage for the year!
❄️ ICE COLD A/C – Stay cool this summer!
🔧 Smooth, powerful, and built for comfort – this top-of-the-line CXS model features:
✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – Smooth and powerful ride
✅ Leather Interior – Clean and in great shape
✅ Power Seats, Windows, Locks
✅ Premium Sound System
✅ Alloy Wheels
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Keyless Entry
✅ Tilt & Telescoping Steering
✅ Traction Control

🧼 Recently detailed and well-maintained – Runs and drives like a dream!
📑 Clean title, no major accidents.

💸 Priced to sell – perfect for a daily commuter, student, or someone looking for a comfortable and reliable car without breaking the bank.

 

📲 Message today to schedule a test drive – this one won't last long!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2005 Buick Allure CXS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 Buick Allure CXS 123,425 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Sport - 5.7L HEMI for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 1500 Sport - 5.7L HEMI 50,856 KM $55,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION - 5.3L - X31 OFFROAD PKG. for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION - 5.3L - X31 OFFROAD PKG. 169,976 KM $34,899 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2005 Buick Allure