2005 Chevrolet Express

153,500 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2005 Chevrolet Express

2005 Chevrolet Express

SAFETIED 2500 CARGO VAN!

2005 Chevrolet Express

SAFETIED 2500 CARGO VAN!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

153,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7009331
  VIN: 1GCGG25V751256745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 153,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Attention Contrators & Tradesmen this 2005 GMC Cargo Van Is safetied and ready for the road! 4.8L V8 Powertrain with only 153,000kms it has many miles left to go! manual winows and locks, AC Tilt Cruise! ladder racks and cabinets already installed! $10,950.00 plus taxes

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

