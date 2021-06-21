Menu
2005 Chevrolet Express

172,000 KM

Details

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2005 Chevrolet Express

2005 Chevrolet Express

2500 4.8L NICE TIRES!

2005 Chevrolet Express

2500 4.8L NICE TIRES!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7502847
  VIN: 1GCGG25V751252565

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Attention Contrators & Tradesmen this 2005 2500 Series 4.8L v8 Cargo Van Is safetied and ready for the road! 4.8L V8 Powertrain with only 172,000kms it has many miles left to go! manual winows and power locks locks, and cabinets already installed!
$8950.00 plus taxes
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

2WD
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

