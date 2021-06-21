2005 Chevrolet Express

$8,950 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7502847

7502847 VIN: 1GCGG25V751252565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 2WD Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.